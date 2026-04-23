Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Take On Timberwolves In Game 3

Johnson put up 13 points in his last game, a 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves on April 20. Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

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