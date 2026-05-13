Cade Cunningham And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 5

In his most recent game, a 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers on May 11, Cunningham had 19 points and six assists. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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