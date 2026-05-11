Cade Cunningham And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 4

In his last game, a 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers on May 9, Cunningham put up 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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