Cade Cunningham And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 4
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Cunningham's points prop was 26.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers on May 9, Cunningham put up 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.