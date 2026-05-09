Cade Cunningham And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 107-97 win over the Cavaliers on May 7, Cunningham tallied 25 points, 10 assists and two blocks. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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