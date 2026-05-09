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Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons • #2 SG

Cade Cunningham And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 3

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 9. Cunningham's points prop was 26.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 107-97 win over the Cavaliers on May 7, Cunningham tallied 25 points, 10 assists and two blocks. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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