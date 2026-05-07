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Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons • #2 SG

Cade Cunningham And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 2

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, May 7. Cunningham's points prop was 27.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on May 5, Cunningham put up 23 points, seven assists and two steals in a 111-101 win over the Cavaliers. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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