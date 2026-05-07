Cade Cunningham And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 2

In his last game on May 5, Cunningham put up 23 points, seven assists and two steals in a 111-101 win over the Cavaliers. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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