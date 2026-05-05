Cade Cunningham And Pistons Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 1

In his last game on May 3, Cunningham put up 32 points, 12 assists and two blocks in a 116-94 win over the Magic. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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