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Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 5

Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 12. Dosunmu's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 114-109 win over the Spurs on May 10, Dosunmu totaled 10 points and two steals. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ayo Dosunmu

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