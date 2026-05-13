Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 5

In his most recent appearance, a 114-109 win over the Spurs on May 10, Dosunmu totaled 10 points and two steals. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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