Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Take On Spurs In Game 4

In his last game on May 8, Dosunmu put up 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 115-108 loss to the Spurs. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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