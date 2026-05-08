Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Play Spurs In Game 3

In his last game, a 133-95 loss to the Spurs on May 6, Dosunmu totaled . Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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