Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Play Spurs In Game 3
Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 8. Dosunmu's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
In his last game, a 133-95 loss to the Spurs on May 6, Dosunmu totaled . Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.