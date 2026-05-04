Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Take On Spurs In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets on April 27, Dosunmu put up 18 points and four assists. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.