Austin Reaves And Lakers Take On Thunder In Game 4

Reaves put up 17 points and nine assists in his most recent action, a 131-108 loss to the Thunder on May 9. Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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