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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Take On Thunder In Game 4

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Reaves' points prop was 21.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Reaves put up 17 points and nine assists in his most recent action, a 131-108 loss to the Thunder on May 9. Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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