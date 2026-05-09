Austin Reaves And Lakers Face Thunder In Game 3

In his most recent game, a 125-107 loss to the Thunder on May 7, Reaves had 31 points and six assists. Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.