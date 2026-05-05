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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Face Thunder In Game 1

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Reaves' points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 98-78 win over the Rockets on May 1, Reaves tallied 15 points and three blocks. Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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