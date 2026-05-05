Austin Reaves And Lakers Face Thunder In Game 1

In his most recent game, a 98-78 win over the Rockets on May 1, Reaves tallied 15 points and three blocks. Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per contest.

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