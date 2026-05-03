Ausar Thompson And Pistons Play Magic In Game 7

Last time out on May 1, Thompson posted four points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in a 93-79 win over the Magic. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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