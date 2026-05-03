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Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson And Pistons Play Magic In Game 7

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Thompson's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on May 1, Thompson posted four points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in a 93-79 win over the Magic. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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