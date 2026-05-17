Ausar Thompson And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 7

In his last game, a 115-94 win over the Cavaliers on May 15, Thompson totaled 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per game.

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