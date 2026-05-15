Ausar Thompson And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 6

In his most recent appearance, a 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers on May 13, Thompson had six points, seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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