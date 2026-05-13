Ausar Thompson And Pistons Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 5

In his last game on May 11, Thompson recorded four points in a 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per game.

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