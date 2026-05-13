Ausar Thompson And Pistons Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 5
Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 13. Thompson's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 11, Thompson recorded four points in a 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.