Ausar Thompson And Pistons Play Cavaliers In Game 4

Thompson put up nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in his most recent action, a 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers on May 9. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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