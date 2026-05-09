Ausar Thompson And Pistons Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 3

Thompson totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 107-97 win over the Cavaliers on May 7. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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