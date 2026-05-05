Ausar Thompson And Pistons Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 116-94 win over the Magic on May 3, Thompson put up eight points, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per contest.

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