Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 6

Edwards tallied 20 points in his most recent game, a 126-97 loss to the Spurs on May 12. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.