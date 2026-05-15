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Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 6

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Edwards' points prop was 26.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Edwards tallied 20 points in his most recent game, a 126-97 loss to the Spurs on May 12. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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