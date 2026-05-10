Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 4

Edwards tallied 32 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in his most recent appearance, a 115-108 loss to the Spurs on May 8. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

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