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Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 4

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 10. Edwards' points prop was 25.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Edwards tallied 32 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in his most recent appearance, a 115-108 loss to the Spurs on May 8. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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