Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 3
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 8. Edwards' points prop was 22.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 133-95 loss to the Spurs on May 6, Edwards had 12 points. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.