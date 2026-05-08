Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 3

In his last appearance, a 133-95 loss to the Spurs on May 6, Edwards had 12 points. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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