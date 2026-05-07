Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Take On Spurs In Game 2

In his last game on May 4, Edwards recorded 18 points in a 104-102 win over the Spurs. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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