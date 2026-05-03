Anthony Black And Magic Face Pistons In Game 7

In his last game on May 1, Black put up eight points in a 93-79 loss to the Pistons. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.

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