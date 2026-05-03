Anthony Black And Magic Face Pistons In Game 7
Anthony Black and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Black's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 1, Black put up eight points in a 93-79 loss to the Pistons. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.