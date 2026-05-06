Andre Drummond And 76ers Face Knicks In Game 2

Drummond totaled in his most recent action, a 137-98 loss to the Knicks on May 4. Drummond averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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