Andre Drummond And 76ers Face Knicks In Game 2
Andre Drummond and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Drummond's points prop was 1.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Drummond totaled in his most recent action, a 137-98 loss to the Knicks on May 4. Drummond averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.