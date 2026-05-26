Alex Caruso And Thunder Play Spurs In Game 5
Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday, May 26. Caruso's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 24, Caruso put up two blocks in a 103-82 loss to the Spurs. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.