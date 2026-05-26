Alex Caruso And Thunder Play Spurs In Game 5

In his last game on May 24, Caruso put up two blocks in a 103-82 loss to the Spurs. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per contest.

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