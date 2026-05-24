Alex Caruso And Thunder Take On Spurs In Game 4
Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday, May 24. Caruso's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on May 22, Caruso recorded 15 points and two steals in a 123-108 win over the Spurs. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.