Alex Caruso And Thunder Take On Spurs In Game 4

Last time out on May 22, Caruso recorded 15 points and two steals in a 123-108 win over the Spurs. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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