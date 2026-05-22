Alex Caruso And Thunder Take On Spurs In Game 3

Caruso had 17 points and five assists in his last game, a 122-113 win over the Spurs on May 20. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.

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