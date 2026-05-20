Alex Caruso And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 2

In his last game on May 18, Caruso put up 31 points, two steals and two blocks in a 122-115 loss to the Spurs. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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