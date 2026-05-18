Alex Caruso And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 1

In his last game, a 115-110 win over the Lakers on May 11, Caruso put up nine points and two steals. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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