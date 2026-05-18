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Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Caruso

Oklahoma City Thunder • #9 PG

Alex Caruso And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 1

Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, May 18. Caruso's points prop was 7.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 115-110 win over the Lakers on May 11, Caruso put up nine points and two steals. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Caruso

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