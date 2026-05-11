Alex Caruso And Thunder Take On Lakers In Game 4

Last time out on May 9, Caruso recorded six points and three steals in a 131-108 win over the Lakers. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are giving up 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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