Alex Caruso And Thunder Play Lakers In Game 2

Caruso totaled five points in his most recent game, a 108-90 win over the Lakers on May 5. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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