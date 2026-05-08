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Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Caruso

Oklahoma City Thunder • #9 PG

Alex Caruso And Thunder Play Lakers In Game 2

Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, May 7. Caruso's points prop was 6.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Caruso totaled five points in his most recent game, a 108-90 win over the Lakers on May 5. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Caruso

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