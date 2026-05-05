FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Caruso

Oklahoma City Thunder • #9 PG

Alex Caruso And Thunder Play Lakers In Game 1

Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Caruso's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 27, Caruso put up 14 points in a 131-122 win over the Suns. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Caruso

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Oklahoma City ThunderRecent Oklahoma City Thunder Player News

View All Oklahoma City Thunder Player News