Alex Caruso And Thunder Play Lakers In Game 1

In his last game on April 27, Caruso put up 14 points in a 131-122 win over the Suns. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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