Alex Caruso And Thunder Play Lakers In Game 1
Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Caruso's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on April 27, Caruso put up 14 points in a 131-122 win over the Suns. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.