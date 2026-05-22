Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Take On Spurs In Game 3

Mitchell put up 10 points and four steals in his last game, a 122-113 win over the Spurs on May 20. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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