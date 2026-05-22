Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Take On Spurs In Game 3
Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Friday, May 22. Mitchell's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Mitchell put up 10 points and four steals in his last game, a 122-113 win over the Spurs on May 20. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.