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Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder • #25 SG

Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Spurs In Game 2

Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, May 20. Mitchell's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 18, Mitchell recorded four points, five assists and two steals in a 122-115 loss to the Spurs. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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