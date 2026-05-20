Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Spurs In Game 2

Last time out on May 18, Mitchell recorded four points, five assists and two steals in a 122-115 loss to the Spurs. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

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