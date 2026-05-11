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Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder • #25 SG

Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Take On Lakers In Game 4

Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Mitchell's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Mitchell totaled 24 points, 10 assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 131-108 win over the Lakers on May 9. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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