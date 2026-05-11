Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Take On Lakers In Game 4

Mitchell totaled 24 points, 10 assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 131-108 win over the Lakers on May 9. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.