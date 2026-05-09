Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Lakers In Game 3

In his last game on May 7, Mitchell posted 20 points and six assists in a 125-107 win over the Lakers. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

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