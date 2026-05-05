Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Square Off Against Lakers In Game 1

Last time out on April 27, Mitchell posted 22 points and six assists in a 131-122 win over the Suns. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are giving up 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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