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Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder • #25 SG

Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Square Off Against Lakers In Game 1

Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Mitchell's points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 27, Mitchell posted 22 points and six assists in a 131-122 win over the Suns. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are giving up 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ajay Mitchell

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