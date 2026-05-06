Adem Bona And 76ers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 2
Adem Bona and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Bona's points prop was 3.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Bona had in his most recent appearance, a 137-98 loss to the Knicks on May 4. Bona averaged 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.