Adem Bona And 76ers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 2

Bona had in his most recent appearance, a 137-98 loss to the Knicks on May 4. Bona averaged 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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