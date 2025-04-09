NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 9

Today's NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Philadelphia 76ers playing the Washington Wizards.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (56.87% win probability)

Celtics (56.87% win probability) Spread: Magic (-4)

Magic (-4) Total: 209.5

209.5 Moneyline: Magic -168, Celtics +142

Magic -168, Celtics +142 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, NBCS-BOS

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: 76ers (59.35% win probability)

76ers (59.35% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-1)

76ers (-1) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: 76ers -112, Wizards -104

76ers -112, Wizards -104 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, NBCS-PH

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Raptors (70.69% win probability)

Raptors (70.69% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-8.5)

Raptors (-8.5) Total: 217

217 Moneyline: Raptors -370, Hornets +295

Raptors -370, Hornets +295 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, TSN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (61.96% win probability)

Mavericks (61.96% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-4.5)

Lakers (-4.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Lakers -180, Mavericks +152

Lakers -180, Mavericks +152 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, KFAA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (58.75% win probability)

Heat (58.75% win probability) Spread: Heat (-2)

Heat (-2) Total: 226

226 Moneyline: Heat -134, Bulls +114

Heat -134, Bulls +114 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSUN

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (53.42% win probability)

Trail Blazers (53.42% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-6.5)

Trail Blazers (-6.5) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -255, Jazz +210

Trail Blazers -255, Jazz +210 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, KJZZ

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (52.58% win probability)

Nuggets (52.58% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-3.5)

Nuggets (-3.5) Total: 234

234 Moneyline: Nuggets -158, Kings +134

Nuggets -158, Kings +134 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-CA, ALT

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Warriors (76.04% win probability)

Warriors (76.04% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-15)

Warriors (-15) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Warriors -1205, Spurs +750

Warriors -1205, Spurs +750 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, KENS

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (69.87% win probability)

Thunder (69.87% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-12)

Thunder (-12) Total: 230

230 Moneyline: Thunder -599, Suns +450

Thunder -599, Suns +450 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSOK

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (51.73% win probability)

Rockets (51.73% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-7)

Clippers (-7) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Clippers -290, Rockets +235

Clippers -290, Rockets +235 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

