NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 9

Today's NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Philadelphia 76ers playing the Washington Wizards.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to get an edge.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (56.87% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-4)
  • Total: 209.5
  • Moneyline: Magic -168, Celtics +142
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSFL, NBCS-BOS

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: 76ers (59.35% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-1)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -112, Wizards -104
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, NBCS-PH

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Raptors (70.69% win probability)
  • Spread: Raptors (-8.5)
  • Total: 217
  • Moneyline: Raptors -370, Hornets +295
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, TSN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Mavericks (61.96% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-4.5)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -180, Mavericks +152
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, KFAA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (58.75% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-2)
  • Total: 226
  • Moneyline: Heat -134, Bulls +114
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSUN

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (53.42% win probability)
  • Spread: Trail Blazers (-6.5)
  • Total: 229
  • Moneyline: Trail Blazers -255, Jazz +210
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, KJZZ

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (52.58% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-3.5)
  • Total: 234
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -158, Kings +134
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-CA, ALT

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (76.04% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-15)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -1205, Spurs +750
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, KENS

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (69.87% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-12)
  • Total: 230
  • Moneyline: Thunder -599, Suns +450
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSOK

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (51.73% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-7)
  • Total: 218.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers -290, Rockets +235
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

