NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 9
Today's NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Philadelphia 76ers playing the Washington Wizards.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to get an edge.
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (56.87% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-4)
- Total: 209.5
- Moneyline: Magic -168, Celtics +142
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, NBCS-BOS
Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (59.35% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-1)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -112, Wizards -104
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, NBCS-PH
Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (70.69% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-8.5)
- Total: 217
- Moneyline: Raptors -370, Hornets +295
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, TSN
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (61.96% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-4.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -180, Mavericks +152
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, KFAA
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (58.75% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-2)
- Total: 226
- Moneyline: Heat -134, Bulls +114
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSUN
Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (53.42% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-6.5)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -255, Jazz +210
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, KJZZ
Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (52.58% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-3.5)
- Total: 234
- Moneyline: Nuggets -158, Kings +134
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-CA, ALT
Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (76.04% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-15)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -1205, Spurs +750
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, KENS
Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (69.87% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-12)
- Total: 230
- Moneyline: Thunder -599, Suns +450
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSOK
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (51.73% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-7)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -290, Rockets +235
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
