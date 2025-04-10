FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 10

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies hit the court in one of many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.

Looking for additional betting information for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the important matchups in the article below.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (53.83% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-9.5)
  • Total: 231
  • Moneyline: Pacers -405, Cavaliers +320
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (55.13% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-5)
  • Total: 227
  • Moneyline: Pistons -200, Knicks +168
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, FDSDETX, TV20 Detroit

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (56.60% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-13.5)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -820, Nets +570
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, FDSSE

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (79.73% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-15)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks -1205, Pelicans +750
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSWI, Gulf Coast Sports

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (60.22% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-1)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -120, Timberwolves +102
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, FDSN, truTV, MAX

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

