NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 10

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies hit the court in one of many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.

Looking for additional betting information for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the important matchups in the article below.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (53.83% win probability)

Cavaliers (53.83% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-9.5)

Pacers (-9.5) Total: 231

231 Moneyline: Pacers -405, Cavaliers +320

Pacers -405, Cavaliers +320 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Pistons (55.13% win probability)

Pistons (55.13% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-5)

Pistons (-5) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Pistons -200, Knicks +168

Pistons -200, Knicks +168 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSDETX, TV20 Detroit

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (56.60% win probability)

Hawks (56.60% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-13.5)

Hawks (-13.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Hawks -820, Nets +570

Hawks -820, Nets +570 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSSE

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Bucks (79.73% win probability)

Bucks (79.73% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-15)

Bucks (-15) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Bucks -1205, Pelicans +750

Bucks -1205, Pelicans +750 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, Gulf Coast Sports

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (60.22% win probability)

Grizzlies (60.22% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-1)

Grizzlies (-1) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -120, Timberwolves +102

Grizzlies -120, Timberwolves +102 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, FDSN, truTV, MAX

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

