NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 10
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies hit the court in one of many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.
Looking for additional betting information for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the important matchups in the article below.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (53.83% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-9.5)
- Total: 231
- Moneyline: Pacers -405, Cavaliers +320
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (55.13% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-5)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Pistons -200, Knicks +168
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSDETX, TV20 Detroit
Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (56.60% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-13.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -820, Nets +570
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSSE
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (79.73% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-15)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -1205, Pelicans +750
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSWI, Gulf Coast Sports
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (60.22% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-1)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -120, Timberwolves +102
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, FDSN, truTV, MAX
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
