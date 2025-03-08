FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sunday's NBA schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Sacramento Kings playing the Los Angeles Clippers.

Check out our betting preview below for analysis of all the important games in the NBA on Sunday.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (72.16% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-6.5)
  • Total: 242
  • Moneyline: Thunder -245, Nuggets +200
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Mavericks (65.54% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-7.5)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -310, Mavericks +250
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (80.72% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-10)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -375, Pelicans +310
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: 76ers (66.61% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-7.5)
  • Total: 222
  • Moneyline: 76ers -280, Jazz +230
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, KJZZ

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (57.11% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-7)
  • Total: 238
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -300, Bucks +245
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, FDSOH

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (77.11% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-10)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -450, Spurs +350
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSW, KARE 11

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (54.20% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-2.5)
  • Total: 231
  • Moneyline: Pistons -148, Trail Blazers +126
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSDET

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (58.90% win probability)
  • Moneyline: Clippers , Kings
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

