NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 9

Sunday's NBA schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Sacramento Kings playing the Los Angeles Clippers.

Check out our betting preview below for analysis of all the important games in the NBA on Sunday.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Thunder (72.16% win probability)

Thunder (72.16% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-6.5)

Thunder (-6.5) Total: 242

242 Moneyline: Thunder -245, Nuggets +200

Thunder -245, Nuggets +200 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (65.54% win probability)

Mavericks (65.54% win probability) Spread: Suns (-7.5)

Suns (-7.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Suns -310, Mavericks +250

Suns -310, Mavericks +250 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (80.72% win probability)

Grizzlies (80.72% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-10)

Grizzlies (-10) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -375, Pelicans +310

Grizzlies -375, Pelicans +310 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: 76ers (66.61% win probability)

76ers (66.61% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-7.5)

76ers (-7.5) Total: 222

222 Moneyline: 76ers -280, Jazz +230

76ers -280, Jazz +230 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, KJZZ

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (57.11% win probability)

Cavaliers (57.11% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-7)

Cavaliers (-7) Total: 238

238 Moneyline: Cavaliers -300, Bucks +245

Cavaliers -300, Bucks +245 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, FDSOH

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (77.11% win probability)

Timberwolves (77.11% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-10)

Timberwolves (-10) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -450, Spurs +350

Timberwolves -450, Spurs +350 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSW, KARE 11

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (54.20% win probability)

Pistons (54.20% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-2.5)

Pistons (-2.5) Total: 231

231 Moneyline: Pistons -148, Trail Blazers +126

Pistons -148, Trail Blazers +126 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSDET

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Clippers (58.90% win probability)

Clippers (58.90% win probability) Moneyline: Clippers , Kings

Clippers , Kings Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

