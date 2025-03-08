NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 9
Sunday's NBA schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Sacramento Kings playing the Los Angeles Clippers.
Check out our betting preview below for analysis of all the important games in the NBA on Sunday.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (72.16% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-6.5)
- Total: 242
- Moneyline: Thunder -245, Nuggets +200
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (65.54% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-7.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Suns -310, Mavericks +250
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (80.72% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-10)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -375, Pelicans +310
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (66.61% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-7.5)
- Total: 222
- Moneyline: 76ers -280, Jazz +230
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, KJZZ
Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (57.11% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-7)
- Total: 238
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -300, Bucks +245
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, FDSOH
Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (77.11% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-10)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -450, Spurs +350
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSW, KARE 11
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (54.20% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-2.5)
- Total: 231
- Moneyline: Pistons -148, Trail Blazers +126
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSDET
Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (58.90% win probability)
- Moneyline: Clippers , Kings
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSC
Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.