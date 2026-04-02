Mets vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the New York Mets facing the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Mets vs Giants Game Info

New York Mets (3-3) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-4)

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and SNY

Mets vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-124) | SF: (+106)

NYM: (-124) | SF: (+106) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+132) | SF: +1.5 (-160)

NYM: -1.5 (+132) | SF: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 0-1, 3.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send David Peterson to the mound, while Robbie Ray (0-1) will take the ball for the Giants. Peterson helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Peterson's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Ray has started only one game with a set spread, which the Giants failed to cover. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for one Ray start this season -- they lost.

Mets vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (55.4%)

Mets vs Giants Moneyline

New York is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +106 underdog at home.

Mets vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Giants are -160 to cover, and the Mets are +132.

Mets vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Giants game on April 2 has been set at 7.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Giants Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in one of their six games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 3-3-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have gone 1-4 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

San Francisco has not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer in three chances.

In the six games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total one time (1-3-2).

The Giants have put together a 1-5-0 record ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in slugging percentage (.538) and total hits (nine) this season. He's batting .346 with an on-base percentage of .414.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Soto will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last six outings he is hitting .346 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Luis Robert leads New York in OBP (.458) this season, fueled by six hits. He's batting .316 while slugging .474.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging among qualified batters.

Francisco Lindor has collected three base hits, an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Jorge Polanco is batting .211 with a .375 OBP and one RBI for New York this season.

Polanco brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has racked up a team-high OBP (.320) and slugging percentage (.348). He's batting .304.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .190 with three doubles and three walks. He's slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Matt Chapman is batting .182 with a home run and three walks.

Willy Adames' six hits pace his team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!