Creighton vs Rutgers College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

The Creighton Bluejays (15-17) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-19) on April 2, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Creighton vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Thursday's Creighton-Rutgers spread (Creighton -5.5) or over/under (150.5 points).

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Creighton vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Creighton has compiled a 10-22-0 ATS record so far this year.

Rutgers has covered 16 times in 33 chances against the spread this year.

Creighton covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's less often than Rutgers covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (50%).

Against the spread, the Bluejays have fared worse when playing at home, covering four times in 16 home games, and five times in 12 road games.

This year, the Scarlet Knights are 7-9-0 at home against the spread (.412 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Creighton vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Creighton has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those contests.

The Bluejays have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -225 or better on the moneyline.

Rutgers is 6-18 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Scarlet Knights are 2-17 (winning just 10.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

Creighton has an implied victory probability of 69.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Creighton vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Creighton put up 75.5 points per game and allowed 70 last year, making them 131st in the nation on offense and 110th defensively.

Last year, Creighton was 53rd in the country in rebounds (34.4 per game) and 172nd in rebounds conceded (31.1).

At 17.1 assists per game, Creighton was 13th-best in the country last year.

Last season, Creighton was 215th in college basketball in turnovers committed (11.4 per game) and -4-worst in turnovers forced (7.4).

Rutgers scored 77 points per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 77.6 points per contest (319th-ranked).

Rutgers pulled down 31.9 rebounds per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 32.9 rebounds per contest (287th-ranked).

Last year Rutgers ranked 227th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.9 per game.

With 10.5 turnovers per game, Rutgers was 120th in the nation. It forced 11.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 134th in college basketball.

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