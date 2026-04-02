Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Clippers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (58-18) will attempt to continue a 10-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Los Angeles Clippers (39-37) on Thursday, April 2, 2026 at Intuit Dome as only 2-point underdogs. The game airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on FDSSC and FDSSW. The matchup's over/under is 231.5.

Clippers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -2 231.5 -126 +108

Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Clippers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Clippers have registered a 39-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Spurs are 39-32-4 this year.

This season, 41 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total.

Spurs games this season have gone over the total in 33 of 76 opportunities (43.4%).

In home games, Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread (20-17-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-20-0).

Looking at point totals, the Clippers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total 20 times in 37 opportunities this season (54.1%). On the road, they have hit the over 21 times in 39 opportunities (53.8%).

This year, San Antonio is 16-16-3 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). Away, it is 23-16-1 ATS (.575).

Spurs games have gone above the over/under more often at home (16 times out of 36) than on the road (17 of 40) this season.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28.1 points, 3.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

John Collins averages 13.5 points, 5.2 boards and 1 assists, shooting 55.7% from the field and 41.1% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 3.3 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 5.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Darius Garland averages 19.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 41.6% from downtown, with 2.9 made treys per contest.

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Spurs.

Stephon Castle averages 16.6 points, 5.2 boards and 7.3 assists. He is also making 47% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

The Spurs are receiving 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is sinking 43.6% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 14 points, 3.9 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

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