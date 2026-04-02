Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Atlanta Braves (4-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3)

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | ARI: (-102)

ATL: (-116) | ARI: (-102) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+134) | ARI: +1.5 (-162)

ATL: -1.5 (+134) | ARI: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 7.71 ERA

The probable starters are Reynaldo Lopez for the Braves and Ryne Nelson for the Diamondbacks. Lopez helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Lopez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Nelson has started only one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks covered. The Diamondbacks were named the moneyline underdog for one Nelson start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (65.1%)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Diamondbacks, Atlanta is the favorite at -116, and Arizona is -102 playing at home.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and Atlanta is +134 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Braves-Diamondbacks game on April 2, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in four of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won four of six games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

In six contests with a total set by oddsmakers, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over in every contest.

The Braves are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 1-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Arizona has a record of 1-3 (25%).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total four times this season for a 4-2-0 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have covered 83.3% of their games this season, going 5-1-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin has seven hits and an OBP of .423 to go with a slugging percentage of .773. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .318 batting average, as well.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Baldwin hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Dominic Smith is batting .385 with a home run and a walk, while slugging .615 with an on-base percentage of .429.

Smith has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .385 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is batting .227 with a .364 slugging percentage and one RBI this year.

Mauricio Dubon leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .471.

Dubon takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, a walk and five RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has an on-base percentage of .400, a slugging percentage of .762, and has seven hits, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks (while batting .333).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Carroll enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, a triple, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Jose Fernandez is batting .429 with two home runs. He's slugging 1.286 with an on-base percentage of .429.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .217 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Ketel Marte has a home run and four walks while batting .182.

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