Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Thursday, the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (4-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3)
- Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: Dbacks.TV and BravesVsn
Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | ARI: (-102)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+134) | ARI: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Braves vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 7.71 ERA
The probable starters are Reynaldo Lopez for the Braves and Ryne Nelson for the Diamondbacks. Lopez helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Lopez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Nelson has started only one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks covered. The Diamondbacks were named the moneyline underdog for one Nelson start this season -- they lost.
Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (65.1%)
Braves vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Diamondbacks, Atlanta is the favorite at -116, and Arizona is -102 playing at home.
Braves vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and Atlanta is +134 to cover the runline.
Braves vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- A total of 9 runs has been set for the Braves-Diamondbacks game on April 2, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
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Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Braves have been victorious in four of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Atlanta has won four of six games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.
- In six contests with a total set by oddsmakers, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over in every contest.
- The Braves are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Diamondbacks have gone 1-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Arizona has a record of 1-3 (25%).
- The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total four times this season for a 4-2-0 record against the over/under.
- The Diamondbacks have covered 83.3% of their games this season, going 5-1-0 against the spread.
Braves Player Leaders
- Drake Baldwin has seven hits and an OBP of .423 to go with a slugging percentage of .773. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .318 batting average, as well.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Baldwin hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.
- Dominic Smith is batting .385 with a home run and a walk, while slugging .615 with an on-base percentage of .429.
- Smith has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .385 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.
- Ozzie Albies is batting .227 with a .364 slugging percentage and one RBI this year.
- Mauricio Dubon leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .471.
- Dubon takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, a walk and five RBIs.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has an on-base percentage of .400, a slugging percentage of .762, and has seven hits, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks (while batting .333).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Carroll enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, a triple, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.
- Jose Fernandez is batting .429 with two home runs. He's slugging 1.286 with an on-base percentage of .429.
- Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .217 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Ketel Marte has a home run and four walks while batting .182.
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