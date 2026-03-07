NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 7
Today's NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Orlando Magic taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (72.65% win probability)
- Moneyline: Timberwolves , Magic
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSN
Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (89.29% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-16.5)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Pistons , Nets
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSDET
Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (62.06% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-5.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -220, 76ers +184
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-PH+, NBA TV
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (64.99% win probability)
- Moneyline: Bucks , Jazz
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSWI, WMLW
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (52.47% win probability)
- Moneyline: Grizzlies , Clippers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSC
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (77.52% win probability)
- Moneyline: Thunder , Warriors
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
