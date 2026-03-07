FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 7

Today's NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Orlando Magic taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Want to boost your odds prior to today's NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (72.65% win probability)
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves , Magic
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSN

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (89.29% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-16.5)
  • Total: 215.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons , Nets
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, FDSDET

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (62.06% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-5.5)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -220, 76ers +184
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-PH+, NBA TV

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (64.99% win probability)
  • Moneyline: Bucks , Jazz
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSWI, WMLW

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (52.47% win probability)
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies , Clippers
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSC

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (77.52% win probability)
  • Moneyline: Thunder , Warriors
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

