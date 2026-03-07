NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 7

Today's NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Orlando Magic taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Want to boost your odds prior to today's NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (72.65% win probability)

Timberwolves (72.65% win probability) Moneyline: Timberwolves , Magic

Timberwolves , Magic Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSN

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Pistons (89.29% win probability)

Pistons (89.29% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-16.5)

Pistons (-16.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Pistons , Nets

Pistons , Nets Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSDET

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Hawks (62.06% win probability)

Hawks (62.06% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-5.5)

Hawks (-5.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Hawks -220, 76ers +184

Hawks -220, 76ers +184 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-PH+, NBA TV

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Bucks (64.99% win probability)

Bucks (64.99% win probability) Moneyline: Bucks , Jazz

Bucks , Jazz Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSWI, WMLW

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (52.47% win probability)

Grizzlies (52.47% win probability) Moneyline: Grizzlies , Clippers

Grizzlies , Clippers Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSC

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Thunder (77.52% win probability)

Thunder (77.52% win probability) Moneyline: Thunder , Warriors

Thunder , Warriors Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

