NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 6
Today's NBA slate includes top teams in play. Among the contests is the Los Angeles Clippers squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major games today below.
Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (86.63% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-15.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -1000, Mavericks +660
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (68.62% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-6)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -225, Heat +188
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (75.49% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-6)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -235, Trail Blazers +194
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, SCHN
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (54.98% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-1)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -116, Knicks -102
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, KTVD, KUSA, MSG
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Suns (77.93% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Suns , Pelicans
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, AZFamily, Suns+
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (63.38% win probability)
- Moneyline: Spurs , Clippers
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSC, FDSSW
Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (76.56% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-11.5)
- Moneyline: Lakers , Pacers
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, SportsNet LA, WTHR-13
Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.