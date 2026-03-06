NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 6

Today's NBA slate includes top teams in play. Among the contests is the Los Angeles Clippers squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major games today below.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Celtics (86.63% win probability)

Celtics (86.63% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-15.5)

Celtics (-15.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Celtics -1000, Mavericks +660

Celtics -1000, Mavericks +660 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Hornets (68.62% win probability)

Hornets (68.62% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-6)

Hornets (-6) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Hornets -225, Heat +188

Hornets -225, Heat +188 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Rockets (75.49% win probability)

Rockets (75.49% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-6)

Rockets (-6) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Rockets -235, Trail Blazers +194

Rockets -235, Trail Blazers +194 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, SCHN

Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (54.98% win probability)

Knicks (54.98% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-1)

Nuggets (-1) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -116, Knicks -102

Nuggets -116, Knicks -102 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, KTVD, KUSA, MSG

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Suns (77.93% win probability)

Suns (77.93% win probability) Spread: Suns (-5.5)

Suns (-5.5) Moneyline: Suns , Pelicans

Suns , Pelicans Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, AZFamily, Suns+

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Spurs (63.38% win probability)

Spurs (63.38% win probability) Moneyline: Spurs , Clippers

Spurs , Clippers Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSC, FDSSW

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (76.56% win probability)

Lakers (76.56% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-11.5)

Lakers (-11.5) Moneyline: Lakers , Pacers

Lakers , Pacers Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, SportsNet LA, WTHR-13

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

