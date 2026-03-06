Hornets vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSE

The Miami Heat (34-29) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (32-31) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, March 6, 2026 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Hornets have won six games in a row. The point total in the matchup is 229.5.

Hornets vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -7.5 229.5 -290 +235

Hornets vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (67.1%)

Hornets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 40 times this season (40-22-1).

The Heat are 37-25-1 against the spread this year.

Hornets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 24 times this season.

Heat games this season have hit the over on 33 of 63 set point totals (52.4%).

Charlotte has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 18 times in 30 games when playing at home, and it has covered 22 times in 33 games on the road.

The Hornets have eclipsed the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in nine of 30 home matchups (30%). In away games, they have hit the over in 15 of 33 games (45.5%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.581, 18-13-0 record) than on the road (.594, 19-12-1).

Heat games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (16 times out of 31) than on the road (17 of 32) this season.

Hornets Leaders

Kon Knueppel averages 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 43.6% from downtown (ninth in league), with 3.5 made treys per game (second in league).

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Miles Bridges averages 17.6 points, 6 boards and 3.4 assists.

Brandon Miller is averaging 20.8 points, 4.8 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Moussa Diabate is averaging 8.4 points, 8.7 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 18.7 points for the Heat, plus 9.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is also making 50.6% of his shots from the field.

Andrew Wiggins averages 15.9 points, 5.1 boards and 2.8 assists. He is sinking 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Kel'el Ware's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He is sinking 53.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

The Heat are getting 8.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game from Davion Mitchell.

